Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad: Arthur Elias' full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad is being led by Marta as they target their first-ever gold medal

Brazil women Olympics 2024 squad Brazil players line up for penalty kicks during the 2024 SheBelieves Cup game against Japan at Lower.com Field on April 09, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
The Brazil women Olympics 2024 squad is looking to break an unwanted record of having never won a tournament played on a global stage.

Perenially the South American champions, Brazil have struggled to assert their dominance at World Cups and Olympic Games. It's not for the want of trying, either - they achieved two silver medals, at the 2004 and 2008 Games, while last time out they could only manage to reach the quarter-finals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1LorenaGK
2AntoniaDF
3TarcianeDF
4RafaelleDF
5Duda SampaioMF
6TamiresDF
7KerolinFW
8Vitoria YayaMF
9AdrianaFW
10MartaFW
11JhenifferFW
12TainaGK
13YasmimDF
14LudmilaFW
15Thais FerreiraDF
16Gabi NunesFW
17Ana VitoriaMF
18Gabi PortilhoFW

