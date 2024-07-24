Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad: Arthur Elias' full team competing in football at the Paris Games
The Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad is being led by Marta as they target their first-ever gold medal
The Brazil women Olympics 2024 squad is looking to break an unwanted record of having never won a tournament played on a global stage.
Perenially the South American champions, Brazil have struggled to assert their dominance at World Cups and Olympic Games. It's not for the want of trying, either - they achieved two silver medals, at the 2004 and 2008 Games, while last time out they could only manage to reach the quarter-finals.
After being knocked out in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup, Brazil have plenty to prove this time around.
At the age of 38, Marta is still part of the Brazil squad, though her team-mates Kerolin, Adriana and Jheniffer are the players more likely to make an impact in the Olympics. The trio are exciting forwards ready to announce their names on the international stage, supplemented by the brilliance of the nation's greatest-ever player.
Managed by Arthur Elias, who had great success with the Corinthians women side prior to take over the Selecao in 2023, Brazil will be quietly confident of upsetting the status quo.
They will play Nigeria, Japan and Spain at the Olympics. While just escaping the group stages will be a difficult task, two of the three best third-placed sides will still progress into the knockouts - meaning Brazil should be confident of some success this summer.
Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad
Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad: 18-player team
- GK: Lorena (Grêmio)
- GK: Tainá (América Mineiro)
- DF: Antônia (Real Madrid)
- DF: Tarciane (Houston Dash)
- DF: Rafaelle (Orlando Pride)
- DF: Tamires (Corinthians)
- DF: Yasmim (Corinthians)
- DF: Thais Ferreira (UD Tenerife)
- MF: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians)
- MF: Ana Vitória (Atlético Madrid)
- MF: Vitória Yaya (Corinthians)
- FW: Adriana (Orlando Pride)
- FW: Marta (Orlando Pride)
- FW: Jheniffer (Corinthians)
- FW: Kerolin (North Carolina Courage)
- FW: Ludmila (Free Agent)
- FW: Gabi Nunes (Levante UD)
- FW: Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)
Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad numbers
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Lorena
|GK
|2
|Antonia
|DF
|3
|Tarciane
|DF
|4
|Rafaelle
|DF
|5
|Duda Sampaio
|MF
|6
|Tamires
|DF
|7
|Kerolin
|FW
|8
|Vitoria Yaya
|MF
|9
|Adriana
|FW
|10
|Marta
|FW
|11
|Jheniffer
|FW
|12
|Taina
|GK
|13
|Yasmim
|DF
|14
|Ludmila
|FW
|15
|Thais Ferreira
|DF
|16
|Gabi Nunes
|FW
|17
|Ana Vitoria
|MF
|18
|Gabi Portilho
|FW
Brazil women 2024 Olympics fixtures and results
July 25: Nigeria v Brazil, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France
July 28: Brazil v Japan, Parc de Princes, Paris, France
July 31: Brazil v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More Olympics squads
The United States team is looking to win their fifth gold medal in just eight Olympic Games, and they've got a strong squad to take to France.
Spain are looking to follow up their World Cup and Nations League victories with another tournament triumph - this time on French soil.
France are this summer's hosts the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders - can they go all the way?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.