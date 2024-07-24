Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad: Arthur Elias' full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The Brazil women Olympics 2024 squad is looking to break an unwanted record of having never won a tournament played on a global stage.

Perenially the South American champions, Brazil have struggled to assert their dominance at World Cups and Olympic Games. It's not for the want of trying, either - they achieved two silver medals, at the 2004 and 2008 Games, while last time out they could only manage to reach the quarter-finals.

After being knocked out in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup, Brazil have plenty to prove this time around.

Arthur Elias (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of 38, Marta is still part of the Brazil squad, though her team-mates Kerolin, Adriana and Jheniffer are the players more likely to make an impact in the Olympics. The trio are exciting forwards ready to announce their names on the international stage, supplemented by the brilliance of the nation's greatest-ever player.

Managed by Arthur Elias, who had great success with the Corinthians women side prior to take over the Selecao in 2023, Brazil will be quietly confident of upsetting the status quo.

They will play Nigeria, Japan and Spain at the Olympics. While just escaping the group stages will be a difficult task, two of the three best third-placed sides will still progress into the knockouts - meaning Brazil should be confident of some success this summer.

Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad

Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad: 18-player team

GK: Lorena (Grêmio)

GK: Tainá (América Mineiro)

DF: Antônia (Real Madrid)

DF: Tarciane (Houston Dash)

DF: Rafaelle (Orlando Pride)

DF: Tamires (Corinthians)

DF: Yasmim (Corinthians)

DF: Thais Ferreira (UD Tenerife)

MF: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians)

MF: Ana Vitória (Atlético Madrid)

MF: Vitória Yaya (Corinthians)

FW: Adriana (Orlando Pride)

FW: Marta (Orlando Pride)

FW: Jheniffer (Corinthians)

FW: Kerolin (North Carolina Courage)

FW: Ludmila (Free Agent)

FW: Gabi Nunes (Levante UD)

FW: Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)

Marta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil women 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Lorena GK 2 Antonia DF 3 Tarciane DF 4 Rafaelle DF 5 Duda Sampaio MF 6 Tamires DF 7 Kerolin FW 8 Vitoria Yaya MF 9 Adriana FW 10 Marta FW 11 Jheniffer FW 12 Taina GK 13 Yasmim DF 14 Ludmila FW 15 Thais Ferreira DF 16 Gabi Nunes FW 17 Ana Vitoria MF 18 Gabi Portilho FW

Brazil women 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 25: Nigeria v Brazil, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

July 28: Brazil v Japan, Parc de Princes, Paris, France

July 31: Brazil v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Brazil celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

