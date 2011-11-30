Spot the masquerading Movember men
As Movember draws to a close Ã¢ÂÂ quick, sponsor FourFourTwo's Mo-mob here Ã¢ÂÂ we've collated a few top-class top lips (and a few face-fur failures).
But can you identify the make-believe moustaches we've smuggled into the line-ups below?
Well done to all who've taken part in raising money and awareness towards research into male cancers. The Mo-men in our department are (clockwise from top left) art editor Anth Moore, online news editor Gregg Davies, commissioning editor Louis Massarella and FourFourTwo.com editor Gary Parkinson.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.