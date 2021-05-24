Sweden Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Sweden Euro 2020 group, which begins with two games on June 14, will be held in Saint Petersburg and Seville.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic compelled UEFA to delay the tournament until 2021 - while retaining the original name.

The competition, which will be hosted by 11 different cities across the continent, gets under way with a game between Italy and Turkey on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group B

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Sweden will be looking to reach the knockout phase of the Euros for the first time since their run to the quarter-finals in 2004.

Despite reaching the last 16 of the World Cup in 2006 and the quarter-finals in 2018, Sweden have failed to perform on the continental stage in recent years.

They won one game each at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012, but that was not enough to advance beyond the group stage.

And despite the fact that 16 of the 24 participants at the expanded Euro 2016 qualified for the last 16, Sweden again contrived to fall at the first hurdle.

They will be keen to do better this time around, particularly after their run to the quarter-finals in Russia three years ago.

Sweden finished second in their qualifying group to book a spot at Euro 2020 alongside Spain, who amassed five more points than Janne Andersson’s side.

And the two teams will meet again at the tournament proper, with Sweden beginning their campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14.

A meeting with Slovakia in Saint Petersburg awaits four days later, before Sweden complete the group stage against Slovakia in Seville on June 23.