The Celtic 2024/25 home kit is out, and it's absolutely stunning

Adidas' Celtic 2024/25 home kit has been released, and fans are going to absolutely love it

Adidas Celtic 2024/25 home kit
(Image credit: Adidas/Celtic)
The Celtic 2024/25 home kit has been released, as the The Bhoys look to retain their Scottish Premiership crown in what would be their 55th title overall.

After opting for a modernised graphic design for the green hoops last season, Adidas have returned to a more traditional style for Celtic for the new season - and it looks fantastic. Callum McGregor and Co. will be tearing up Scotland in this strip.

Adidas Celtic 2024/25 home kit
(Image credit: Adidas/Celtic)

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 