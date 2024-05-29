The Celtic 2024/25 home kit is out, and it's absolutely stunning

The Celtic 2024/25 home kit has been released, as the The Bhoys look to retain their Scottish Premiership crown in what would be their 55th title overall.

After opting for a modernised graphic design for the green hoops last season, Adidas have returned to a more traditional style for Celtic for the new season - and it looks fantastic. Callum McGregor and Co. will be tearing up Scotland in this strip.

Of all the new kits being released for the 2024/25 campaign, this Celtic one could well be the pick of the bunch...

The Celtic 2024/25 home kit is automatically a fan-favourite

Celtic 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Adidas/Celtic)

As usual, the green and white hoops synonymous with Celtic home shirts features in 2024/25, though on this occasion the green is all uniform colour while the hoops are the exact same width.

It's the subtle details where the magic truly happens, however, with the Celtic knot collar looking fantastic. As Celtic claim, this "detail represents our strong Celtic heritage, which unites the club and its fans. It’s the perfect finishing touch to this timeless kit". Quite.

Plus, the side-detailing on the shorts creates a seamless transition to the shirt, helping bring everything on the kit together in a sleek way.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas/Celtic) (Image credit: Adidas/Celtic) (Image credit: Adidas/Celtic) (Image credit: Adidas/Celtic)

Perhaps the best aspect about the new shirt, though, is being able to buy a sponsorless version, which looks a whole lot cleaner and more traditional than the 'Dafabet'-adorned top the players will wear in 2024/25.

Both versions of the shirt, regardless of sponsor or not, cost £70.

Buy the shirt

The Adidas Celtic 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Adidas/Celtic)

Adidas Celtic 2024/25 home kit A classic design with some subtle features to truly elevate it Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/Green Sizes available: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Celtic knot collar detail + Clean hoops Reasons to avoid - Sponsor ruins the aesthetic

