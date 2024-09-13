The insane Wrexham stat that no one is talking about

Wrexham’s rapid ascension shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned club sit top of League One after five matches, with four wins and a draw.

Phil Parkinson’s side have conceded just two goals - both in their opening-day victory over Wycombe - and kept clean sheets against Bolton, Reading, Peterborough and Shrewsbury, while scoring 11 goals.

The squad has been strengthened with the additions of the likes of Dan Scarr, Ollie Rathbone, George Dobson and Mo Faal, and the core group that won promotion from the National League and League Two have raised their performance levels impressively.

But perhaps the most astounding aspect of Wrexham’s rise is their imperious home form. The Red Dragons have continued to swat teams aside at the Racecourse so far this season, beating Wycombe 3-2, before 3-0 drubbings of Reading and rivals Shrewsbury.

Remarkably, Wrexham have won 79% of their home matches since Parkinson took charge in July 2021. In over three seasons, they have been beaten just four times in league games at the Racecourse, against Torquay, MK Dons, Bradford and Tranmere.

Parkinson, who has been named League One’s Manager of the Month for August, has an impressive 62.79% win rate as Wrexham boss, with a total of 108 wins from 172 matches. His team have conceded the fewest goals in home matches so far in 2024 (seven) than any team in the top four tiers, one fewer than Manchester City (eight).

The Racecourse has become a true fortress, then, with average attendances of 13,292 so far this season. That relentless home form could be enough to carry Wrexham towards another promotion charge, although they face the tough prospect of an away game against League One favourites Birmingham on Monday night.

"Five games in and I know it doesn't count for a great deal but equally I think we've got to be pleased with the work so far this season," Parkinson said after Wrexham’s win over Shrewsbury.

"Having the ability to handle being at the top and that extra kind of expectancy it creates, of course we've been there. The run with Notts County in the National League, every game was full on and you had to win every game and had to perform at your best to keep winning.

“So yes, we've got a group who are used to living with that and hopefully we'll continue to thrive under that bit of added pressure."

