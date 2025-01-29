The Milan Derby is Europe's most cost-effective fixture: and tickets are still available

Tickets are still available at this iconic arena

Taking a football trip abroad is a rite of passage for any serious fan of the global game, whether it’s to the Bernabeu or Camp Nou (not possible at the moment, sadly, because of ongoing renovation work), or the more visceral Signal Iduna Park or Allianz Arena.

Perhaps your interests are more niche and you’d rather a trip to St Pauli or Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Or maybe you want to look further afield, spend a lot longer on a plane, and travel to Boca Juniors’ spectacular La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Different stadiums for different needs. One arena that is on most European football fans’ bucket list, though, is the iconic San Siro – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest stadiums on Earth – home to both Inter and AC Milan.

Tickets available for Milan derby

The Milan derby is one of the most famous in world football (Image credit: Getty Images)

And watching a game at the 75,817 seater stadium is eminently possible, with both Milan and Inter averaging crowds of a shade over 71,000 in Serie A so far this season.

Getting Milan tickets or Inter tickets to any old league game is one thing, though. It’s another matter entirely to see a Milan derby in the flesh. And that could be possible this weekend as AC Milan ‘host’ Inter, with the latter looking to keep pace with league leaders Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter are challenging for another Serie A title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tickets are still available on AC Milan’s website (although creating an account is necessary before being able to book) for one of the most illustrious fixtures in world football. And flights to the Lombardy city are extremely affordable year-round.

While the Milan derby may not be what it once was - in the days of Paolo Maldini and Clarence Seedorf and Andriy Shevchenko and Javier Zanetti and Christian Vieri (add your favourite 2000s Serie A star) - it is still a fixture that the world watches.

Inter, under Simone Inzaghi, have established themselves as one of the top teams in Europe, flying high in the Champions League league phase this season and competing for another Scudetto after winning the league in 2023-24.

AC Milan, meanwhile, are finding things more difficult, sitting seventh in Serie A having sacked Paulo Fonseca in December and replaced him with former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

The Portuguese has made a strong start to life in Milan, winning five of his seven matches so far. This weekend’s derby will be a major early test for Conceicao as he looks to guide his side towards the division’s top four.

It’s all set up to be another fascinating Derby della Madonnina, and seeing it in person - if you’ve got nothing else on this Sunday - is still an option.