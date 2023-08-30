Inter Milan tickets: How to get Inter tickets for the San Siro

How to get tickets for Inter Milan at the San Siro is a question that plenty of match-going fans have been asking, ever since it was revealed that the beautiful old ground's days are numbered.

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, to give the venue its official name, is simply a footballing pilgrimage. Perhaps it's the spiral turrets or the unique roof girders, the romance of Italian football ruling Europe that we grew up with or just the way that the concrete structure shakes on matchday: ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, it will forever be one of the best football tickets around and one of the hottest European tickets.

Given that Inter Milan share this patch with their closest rivals, you may wish to find out how to get AC Milan tickets – but either way, with almost a century of history, it's a must-visit for every fan before it eventually closes its doors for the last time. Here's FFT's complete guide to how and where you can get to one of the hottest Champions League tickets or Europa League tickets, depending on how the Nerazzurri are doing.

How to get Inter Milan tickets for the San Siro, AKA Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

How to get Inter Milan tickets

Inter fans create a tifo during the Champions League semi-final second leg match between Inter and AC Milan (Image credit: Diego Puletto - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Where can I buy Inter Milan tickets?

All Inter Milan tickets are available to buy through Inter.it.

When do Inter Milan tickets go on sale?

Inter Milan tickets tend to go on sale a month before a fixture.

This is typically quite early by Italian football standards. Be sure to check the website for whichever game you wish to attend and subscribe to notifications for when matches are on sale.

Do I need to become a member of Inter Milan to get tickets?

No. You'll need to sign up for an account on the website – but you don't need to become a paid-up member of Inter Milan in order to buy tickets. It's one of the easier European giants to get to games at.

You can find out more on Inter's website.

Prices

Inter Milan fans before the Serie A match between Inter and Genoa in 2021 (Image credit: Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

How much do Inter Milan tickets cost?

Tickets at Inter Milan can range from anywhere between €14 to €135. The club sometimes offer reduced rates in certain parts of the stadium for under 30s.

Be sure to check out the specific game that you're looking to go to for more information.

Hospitality

Inter Milan offer a range of hospitality packages (Image credit: Inter Milan)

Is hospitality available at Inter Milan's San Siro?

Yes. Inter Milan offer what they describe as "Exclusive areas and services to create a unique and excellent experience."

You can find out more on Inter's website.

Location

How do I get to the San Siro?

Located 6km northwest of central Milan, the San Siro is accessible via public transport.

Milan is well connected by train. From Central Station and Lambrate, take the MM2 metro line towards Abbiategrasso / Assago Forum until the Porta Garibaldi stop. If you're coming from from Stazione Porta Genova, take the MM2 metro line towards Cologno / Gessate – again, you'll need to stop at Porta Garibaldo. From there, you can take the underground – Line 5, the purple one – to the handily named San Siro Stadio stop.

By bus, it's Line 49 from Piazza Tirana and stops at Via Harar, while by tram, it's Line 16 from Piazza Fontana and stops at the Piazzale Axum terminal. Make sure in both cases you're heading northwest.

A shuttle service departing from Piazzale Lotto (MM1) is often provided on matchdays, too.

Parking

Does the San Siro have parking?

Yes, there is parking. You can book parking when you book your match ticket – it'll cost anywhere between €25 and €32.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the San Siro?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the San Siro..

B&B Hotel Milano San Siro has a 8.4 on Booking.com and is situated 250 yards away from the San Siro. This hotel comes with private parking, air conditioning, 24-hour front desk and a "very good breakfast".

Flights

How can I book flights to Milan?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Milan. If you're looking to leave from London, flights tend to go from Gatwick – you can fly either to Milan or Bergamo.

Check Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Milan?

Usually, October to March.

On Expedia, returns from London Gatwick to Milan range from around £60-85 during this time – but this can increase up to £80-140 in April. Handy for football fans who want to travel during the season.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

Inter Milan stadium FAQs

Why is the stadium called the San Sro? The San Siro was originally named Nuovo Stadio Calcistico San Siro (San Siro New Football Stadium) after the Milan district, San Siro. It was later renamed Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Why is the San Siro named the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza? Giuseppe Meazza was a two-time Italian World Cup winner in 1934 and 1938 who played for Inter and briefly for Milan in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940. He also had two stints as Inter's manager.

Will Inter Milan share a stadium with AC Milan when they leave the San Siro? No. AC Milan want to build a stadium in the La Maura area of Milan, while Inter have found a site between the towns of Assago and Rozzano.

