It was a massive summer of upheaval for England captain Harry Kane.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward left the Premier League to sign for German giants Bayern Munich, uprooting his family and starting a new challenge. But that's not all ­- as Kane also signed a new boot partnership with Skechers. The deal took many by surprise, but Kane reveals discussions were in the works for some time.

"We probably started talking around six months ago, maybe just before," Kane tells FourFourTwo following his move to the Bundesliga. "Skechers approached me and my team and told us about what they wanted to do; what they’d been building in the background for the last couple of years and where they saw themselves in the football space. I was really excited by what they showed me.

(Image credit: Skechers)

"They then started to send me the boots and the prototypes," continues Kane. "First and foremost, they’re the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn. The whole deal just just fell into place really nicely."

The SKX_01 boots clearly work, with Kane scoring four goals in his opening four matches of the Bundesliga season, including the opener against league rivals Bayer Leverkusen last Friday. England's record scorer sees winning silverware with Bayern as the main target this season but, beyond that, helping Skechers build their brand, following their first foray into the football boot market, is a key aim for the years ahead.

"You know, I was looking for a new challenge; a new chapter in my life and professional career and Skechers came around at the perfect time," Kane tells FFT. "I'm looking forward to what the future holds. There are a lot of discussions about the future of the boots and trying to grow the brand in the football space. So I'm really proud to be the face of that and I'm happy I've been scoring to begin with. Hopefully that inspires boys and girls around the world, and other sportspeople, to try out the boots as well."

With Kane in red hot form for club and country right now, you're bound to be seeing plenty more of Kane's Skechers boots over the course of the season.

