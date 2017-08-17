Victor Valdes trades in his gloves for a microphone with new TV show

After 15 years at the pinnacle of the game, winning almost every major honour under the sun, Victor Valdes has decided to hang up his gloves and drastically change his career.

According to MundoDeportivo, the keeper had offers from the likes of Real Betis, Deportivo, Las Palmas and Sporting Lisbon to prolong his career, but he chose against another move.

Instead, the recently married Valdes has set up a television production company, called ‘Crazy4fun’, with two partners.

Juntos apoyando a en su gala y en el lanzamiento de Una noche de ensueño! 27 July 2017

It's an international production company based in Barcelona, ​​Abu Dhabi and London.

Valdes’s own proposed TV show, in which he will interview former colleagues, has already been sold to 12 countries worldwide. If only he'd played alongside some decent players with Barcelona or Spain who he could get involved... Oh, right.

