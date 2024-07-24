United States vs Zambia live stream: How to watch Olympics 2024 football for free

Looking for an USA vs Zambia live stream? We've got you covered. Free Olympics coverage is available on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch women's Olympics football from anywhere.

USA vs Zambia live stream Date: Thursday, July 25

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST (Friday)

FREE STREAMS: 9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada)

The United States kick off their campaign on Thursday looking to extend their lead atop the list of most successful women's football teams in Olympics history and add to their impressive haul of four gold medals.

Zambia, however, pose a tough opening test having battled their way through a gruelling qualification campaign. The 'Copper Queens' overturned a one-goal deficit in extra time against Morocco to ensure their place at this summer's tournament in dramatic fashion.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch women's Olympics football wherever you are, and for full fixture information, head to our complete schedule for Olympics 2024 football.

Watch USA vs Zambia in the UK

You'll be able to watch free Olympics live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if USA vs Zambia isn't one of the lucky events chosen you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and 11 August you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

Use a VPN to watch USA vs Zambia from anywhere

If you’re travelling abroad for USA vs Zambia then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have access back home.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for the Olympics:

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

Free USA vs Zambia live streams

Outside the UK there are plenty of places you can watch USA vs Zambia live streams – including free options in Australia and Canada.

Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every sport and every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live, on-demand and in 4K resolution.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? Fans away from home can still watch their usual USA vs Zambia live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

Watch USA vs Zambia in the US

USA

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

You'll also be able to tune in on cable channels USA Network and E!. You can watch USA vs Zambia on USA Network when it kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network and E! are available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Referee

Brazilian referee Ramon Abatti will be in charge for USA vs Zambia.

Stadium

USA vs Zambia will be played at the Stade de Nice in Nice in the south of France. Take a look at all of the Olympics stadiums where games will be played across France.