Wales v Belgium live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Wales v Belgium live stream, Saturday 11 June, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Wales v Belgium live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

Wales are still buzzing from reaching their first World Cup since 1958, but they need to get their Nations League campaign back on track against Belgium.

Robert Page’s side suffered back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Poland and the Netherlands either side of their 1-0 playoff victory over Ukraine.

Their last loss, against the Dutch, came in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday.

Rhys Norrington-Davies looked to have snatched a point at the death with a 92nd-minute equaliser, but Burnley striker Wout Weghorst put the Oranje back in front almost immediately.

This is the fourth game in a brutally busy run of fixtures for the Welsh, who have five matches in two weeks between the Nations League and the World Cup play-off final.

Their next task is against a star-studded Belgian side that has had hugely contrasting fortunes in its two outings so far.

Roberto Martinez’s side suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at home to the Dutch in their opener, only pulling back a consolation goal at the death.

But they responded in style on Wednesday evening against Poland.

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors ahead, but an Axel Witsel striker on the brink of half time opened the floodgates as the Red Devils scored five goals after the break to win 6-1.

The two sides are familiar with each other after sharing a 2022 World Cup qualifying group.

Belgium triumphed 3-1 at home in March 2021 but were held to a 1-1 draw on their last trip to Wales in November last year.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June and the game is being broadcast live by S4C and Premier Sports 1 in the UK.