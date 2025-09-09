How to watch Serbia vs England: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier

Watch Serbia vs England as Thomas Tuchel's side look to get one step closer to the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts across the world.

Serbia vs England match info ► Date: Tuesday, September 9 ► Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET ► Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade ► TV & Streaming: ITV1 & ITVX (UK) ► Free stream: ITVX (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England's 2-0 win over Andorra on Saturday means Thomas Tuchel's side still boast a 100 per cent record in their 2026 World Cup qualification programme with four wins from four.

The visit to Serbia presents what looks to be the toughest match of their Group K campaign, with the hosts sitting second in the table after two wins and a draw in their first three matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch England vs Serbia online, for free, and from anywhere.

Watch Serbia vs England for free in the UK

You can watch Serbia vs England for free in the UK on ITV 1 and the ITVX streaming platform. Coverage starts at 7pm for 45 minutes of build-up ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Watch Serbia vs England from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo's colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Serbia vs England in the US

Fans in the US can watch Serbia vs England on Fox Sports 2 or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

Serbia vs England: Match Preview

England reach the second half of their World Cup 2026 Group K qualifying campaign on Tuesday night with what - on paper, at least - should be the toughest test yet under Thomas Tuchel.

A 2-0 win over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday won't live long in the memory, but got the job done and has allowed the Three Lions to turn their focus to their trip to Belgrade where Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia side await.

Tuchel handed a debut to Elliot Anderson at the weekend, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder putting in one of the more eye-catching performances, but Tuchel will know that his side will need to show more imagination if they are break down what is likely to be a resolute Serbia side in front of a hostile home crowd.

All eyes will be on England's use of long throw-ins on Tuesday evening, after Tuchel urged his players to utilise them more.

"I told you - the long throw-in is back," Tuchel said. "But we do not have a lot of time. But once we arrive at the World Cup, all these things matter, so we will also talk about long throw-ins, we will talk about long kicks from the goalkeeper and not only playing short."

A win in Belgrade would realistically put England on the brink of qualification, given that only matches away to Latvia and Albania, plus the reverse fixture against Serbia reamain before over the next two international breaks.