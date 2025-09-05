How to watch Denmark vs Scotland: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier

Watch Denmark vs Scotland today as Steve Clarke's squad travel to Copenhagen to kick off their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Denmark vs Scotland match info ► Date: Friday, September 5 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST ► Venue: Parken, Copenhagen ► TV: BBC Two (UK) ► Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Scotland have not been to a World Cup since France 1998 but hopes will be higher now with recent experience at major tournaments through successive appearances at the European Championships.

Scotland are drawn in a tough group C alongside Denmark, Greece, and Belarus. Victory in Copenhagen tonight would be huge for their chances of a ticket to the USA, Canada, and Mexico for the World Cup next summer.

Full backs Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney are injured, but otherwise Clarke has a strong squad to choose from, including captain Andy Robertson and the Napoli midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

Watch Denmark vs Scotland for free in the UK

You can watch Denmark vs Scotland for free in the UK on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 19:30 BST, with 15 minutes of build-up ahead of the 19:45 kick-off.

Watch Denmark vs Scotland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Denmark vs Scotland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

How to watch Denmark vs Scotland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Denmark vs Scotland on ViX.