How to watch Denmark vs Scotland: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier
Scotland begin the hunt for first World Cup appearance since 1998 – here's how to tune in
Watch Denmark vs Scotland today as Steve Clarke's squad travel to Copenhagen to kick off their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.
► Date: Friday, September 5
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST
► Venue: Parken, Copenhagen
► TV: BBC Two (UK)
► Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Scotland have not been to a World Cup since France 1998 but hopes will be higher now with recent experience at major tournaments through successive appearances at the European Championships.
Scotland are drawn in a tough group C alongside Denmark, Greece, and Belarus. Victory in Copenhagen tonight would be huge for their chances of a ticket to the USA, Canada, and Mexico for the World Cup next summer.
Full backs Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney are injured, but otherwise Clarke has a strong squad to choose from, including captain Andy Robertson and the Napoli midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Scotland vs Denmark online, for free, and from anywhere.
Watch Denmark vs Scotland for free in the UK
You can watch Denmark vs Scotland for free in the UK on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.
Coverage starts at 19:30 BST, with 15 minutes of build-up ahead of the 19:45 kick-off.
Watch Denmark vs Scotland from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Denmark vs Scotland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
"Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.
It comes with 24/7 support, money-back guarantee, and a big discount.
How to watch Denmark vs Scotland in the US
Fans in the US can watch Denmark vs Scotland on ViX.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.