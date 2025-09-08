How to watch Belarus vs Scotland: Live streams, TV info for World Cup qualifier
Group C heats up in UEFA qualifying for the 2026 World Cup – here's how to watch Belarus vs Scotland online, on TV, from anywhere today
Watch Belarus vs Scotland on Monday as UEFA World Cup qualifying Group C heats up, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.
► Date: Monday, September 8
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET
► Venue: ZTE Arena, Hungary
► TV & Streaming: BBC (UK), Fox Sports (US)
►Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK),
Scotland managed to hold group favourites Denmark to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of 2026 World Cup qualifying and will be looking to make a statement of intent against Belarus.
They failed to score against Denmark, but limited their opponents to just two shots on target in Copenhagen.
Belarus will be looking to get their first points on the board after a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Greece on matchday one, potentially upsetting Scotland's quest to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Scotland will complete two of their three away trips following today's game, leaving just one more away day and three home ties.
Read on for all the information on how to watch Belarus vs Scotland online, on TV and from anywhere.
Can I watch Belarus vs Scotland in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Belarus vs Scotland on the BBC. BBC One and BBC Scotland will be showing the game game live on TV.
You can also watch the game via BBC iPlayer if you're out and about in the UK, or don't have access to a TV.
How to watch Belarus vs Scotland in the US
Fans in the US can watch Belarus vs Scotland on Fubo Sports Network or ViX.
Can I watch Belarus vs Scotland for free?
You can watch Belarus vs Scotland for free in the UK if you have a BBC iPlayer account.
Watch Belarus vs Scotland from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
