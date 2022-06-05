Wales v Ukraine live stream: How to watch the World Cup play-off final from anywhere in the world

Wales v Ukraine live stream, Sunday 5 June, 5.00pm BST

Looking for a Wales v Ukraine live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

A place at the World Cup is the prize for the winner of Wales’ play-off final clash with Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday.

The game will also be of great interest to England fans, as the winner will join the Three Lions, USA and Iran in Group B at the end of the year.

Ukraine put in a confident, cohesive performance to knock out Scotland at Hampden Park in the play-off semi-final on Wednesday, winning 3-1.

That was despite many of their players having not played competitive football for months due to Russia’s invasion of their country.

Ukraine’s inspired performance may well have alarmed Welsh watchers, who saw their side fall to a 2-1 friendly defeat to Poland in their final preparation game.

Wales knocked Austria out in the other play-off semi-final back in March, but have had to wait to discover their fate after the war in Ukraine led to a postponement.

It would be a remarkable, heartwarming story if Ukraine were to make it through to Qatar 2022.

Wales fans, meanwhile, are hoping to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and only the second time in their history.

Home advantage could be crucial for Robert Page’s side, who have a very strong recent record at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales have lost just once at home since November 2018, a run of 20 games in which they’ve won 12 and drawn seven.

Kick-off is at 5.00pm BST on Sunday 5 June, and the game is being broadcast live by ITV, S4C, STV, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

