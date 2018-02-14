Watch: Cambodian midfielder scores a ridiculous own goal in a 9-0 defeat in the AFC Cup

Filipino club Ceres-Negros thrashed their Cambodian opponents Boeung Ket in the AFC Cup Group F clash on Tuesday and were helped on their way thanks to a calamitous error from experienced midfielder Sovanrithy Sun.

With Ceres already 5-0 up by the 58th minute at the Panaad Stadium, Sun nodded a slow, floated cross into his own net despite having plenty of space and time to make a simple clearance.

The look of crushing disappointment was etched on the 31-year-old's face as the rain poured down in Bacolod.

Poor Sun. It never helps when the crowd are visibly laughing at you, too.

The day only got worse for Sun and his team-mates as the hosts added a further three goals to complete the rout.

Now read...

​In Other News...