Watch: Cerro Porteno player produces outrageous piece of skill before scoring
And Jerome Boateng thought he had it bad with Leo Messi in 2015...
Cerro Porteno against Luqueno last night was just a generic mid-table clash in Paraguay, a game of little consequence which seems unlikely to impact the league as a whole.
But it still produced a staggering goal from Hernan Novick.
Often pieces of skill like this are self-indulgent, but you have to believe - given how quickly the move develops - that is just pure instinct from Novick.
The Uruguayan attacking-midfielder is fairly unremarkable in a sense, having spent his entire career in South America and never having represented his national side. He's also a new signing at Cerro Porteno, having been signed from Guarani (Paraguay) in January on a free transfer.
Not a bad first impression, then.
Moment of magic from 1:09 below
