Watch: Cerro Porteno player produces outrageous piece of skill before scoring

Cerro Porteno against Luqueno last night was just a generic mid-table clash in Paraguay, a game of little consequence which seems unlikely to impact the league as a whole.

But it still produced a staggering goal from Hernan Novick.

Often pieces of skill like this are self-indulgent, but you have to believe - given how quickly the move develops - that is just pure instinct from Novick.

The Uruguayan attacking-midfielder is fairly unremarkable in a sense, having spent his entire career in South America and never having represented his national side. He's also a new signing at Cerro Porteno, having been signed from Guarani (Paraguay) in January on a free transfer.

Not a bad first impression, then.

Moment of magic from 1:09 below

