How to watch Man City vs Salford online, on TV, and from anywhere: Free live stream in the UK for FA Cup local derby

Manchester City were pipped at the final hurdle in last season's FA Cup showdown at Wembley

Watch Manchester City vs Salford City today for a local derby and David vs Goliath match-up in the third round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Man City vs Salford free live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City v Salford City key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City and Salford City are separated by just five miles, but by 64 places in the Football League, with the multiple Premier League winners welcoming the League Two side who've grown significantly in recent years.

On Saturday they will meet for the very first time in the FA Cup - in fact, this is the first time Salford have ever reached the milestone of the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City returned to winning ways against Leicester City in the Premier League and soon followed up their victory with a comprehensive 5-1 success over West Ham United last weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side had won just one in 11 games before that and top scorer Erling Haaland has finally returned to the goals, which will pose as a timely boost. The Cityzens have work to do in order to try and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in 2025 but welcome League Two side Salford City this weekend, a million miles from their next European clash with PSG in a few weeks' time.

As for Salford, the aim is once again to achieve promotion to League One this term, having come so close in recent years. Karl Robinson's side are currently 3rd in the table after 24 games played. The Ammies have also won eight of their last nine games in all competitions. EFL journeyman Cole Stockton has nine goals to his name this season so far and will be one City will have to keep an eye on across the contest.

Watch Man City vs Salford City for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Salford live, in full, and for free on the BBC on Saturday evening.

The game has been selected for broadcast on the main BBC One channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 17:30 GMT from the Etihad Stadium.

See also ► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2024/25

Online, there will be a Man City vs Salford free live stream on the BBC iPlayer, while you can also watch on the BBC Sport website. All of the BBC's output is free at the point of consumption, although for live streaming you do still need a valid TV licence.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual BBC stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Manchester City v Salford City from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester City v Salford City in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester City v Salford City on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform

ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the third round available to stream live.

► FA Cup all-time top scorers

Watch Manchester City v Salford City streams globally

Can I watch Manchester City v Salford City in Canada? Canadians can watch Manchester City v Salford City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester City v Salford City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City v Salford City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

► Manchester City are planning a triple transfer to get back on track: report

Can I watch Manchester City v Salford City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester City v Salford City on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Manchester City v Salford City in Africa? You can watch Manchester City v Salford City in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Manchester City vs Salford City: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Manchester City

Bye (Premier League and Championship clubs only enter the competition at the third round stage)

Salford City

First round: Salford City 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Second round: Salford City 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Manchester City vs Salford City: FA Cup history

Manchester City

7-time winners (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023)

Salford City

Best result: Third round (2025)