Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live streams, TV channels

Manchester United have seen a mixed bag of results since Ruben Amorim's arrival

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth today, as Andoni Iraola's side arrive at Old Trafford. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch the Premier League game online, on TV, and anywhere in the world.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024 • Kick-off time: 14.00pm GMT / 09.00 ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV channels: Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United have made steady progress under Ruben Amorim, despite having now crashed out of the Carabao Cup this week against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils found themselves 3-0 down before staging a comeback against Spurs in north London, with Joshua Zirkzee and Amad reducing the hosts' lead to just a goal. But Heung-min Son's corner found its way straight into the net after a blunder from Altay Bayindir, despite Jonny Evans' late header.

Before that, spirits were high after a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the derby at the Etihad Stadium, and Bournemouth are the next side to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

The Cherries are having quite the season having already beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, and will be looking for another scalp. They did in fact beat Manchester United at Old Trafford last term so can they repeat the feat once again?

Watch Man United vs Bournemouth in the UK

Supporters of either side will not be able to watch the game live on TV in the UK, with Sky Sports not selecting the contest for broadcast coverage.

That means you will have to wait a little later on Sunday for your Amorim-sized football fix, with highlights available on Sky Sports YouTube channel a few hours after the full-time whistle.

Alternatively, Match of the Day 2 will also show the best bits from Sunday's game on BBC Two with Mark Chapman likely to host the round-up.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the US

In the US, you can watch Man United vs Bournemouth on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming platform owned by NBC, and has rights to several Premier League games each week.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for a full year, which effectively gets you two months for free.

How to watch Man United vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Man United vs Bournemouth streams globally

Can I watch Man United vs Bournemouth in Canada? Canadians can watch Man United vs Bournemouth on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

See also ► Manchester United agree deal for first Ruben Amorim signing: report

Can I watch Man United vs Bournemouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch the game between Man United vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Man United vs Bournemouth live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch the game between Man United and Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.