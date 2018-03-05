Watch: Manisaspor goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser

We've already seen Benevento's Alberto Brignoli scoring a 95th-minute equaliser against Milan earlier this season, but last weekend it was Turkey's second division offering up a goalkeeping treat with Bakirbas's late heroics at Denizlispor.

In the final seconds of the match, with Manisapor 2-1 down, the 21-year-old came up for a corner and duly tapped in Furkan Parsak's flicked header to send the travelling supporters home delighted.

Well, sort of: Manisapor are still 17th of 18 teams and 13 points adrift of safety. Gah.

Never mind... is there a sweeter sight in football?

