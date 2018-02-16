Watch: Newcastle Jets' Andrew Nabbout bends in a screamer with the outside of his boot

The 25-year-old Nabbout hit the headlines in 2014 for producing one of the worst attempted finishes in A-League history.

So, if you're the kind of person who likes to base your opinion on how a player is developing from short YouTube clips, then his strike against the Wanderers on Friday is for you.

Straight after Oriol Riera puts the hosts ahead from the spot in the 67th minute, Newcastle surged up the pitch before Nabbout rifled in a fantastic bending shot into the top corner.

Unstoppable. Now, here's that terrible miss from a few years back when Nabbout played for Melbourne Victory. Bizarrely, he attempted this finish with the outside of his right foot, too.

He's come a long way.

See also...

​In Other News...