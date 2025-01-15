How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere

Watch Newcastle vs Wolves today in this mid-week round of Premier League fixtures, with the game being shown on TV and online around the world, including in the UK.

Newcastle vs Wolves key information • Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2024 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV channels: TNT Sports | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle are going to take some stopping. They have won eight games in a row in all competitions, including their last five in the Premier League.

Their visitors to St James' Park on Wednesday are Wolves, who hover dangerously above the relegation zone, in 17th place in the Premier League. They were swatted aside by Nottingham Forest - the league's other in-form force - last time out but prior to that had put together a strong run with wins over Leicester and Man United, plus a draw with Spurs.

That was just after Vitor Pereira stepped in as manager, replacing Gary O'Neill, so there is optimism around the club, although winning away at this flying Newcastle will be a tall order.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Is Newcastle vs Wolves on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle vs Wolves on TNT Sports or Discovery+ on January 15. Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and coverage begins at 6.30pm GMT.

Traditional television viewers can watch Newcastle vs Wolves on TNT Sports 4, if they have TNT Sports included in their pay-TV package.

To watch Newcastle vs Wolves online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports coverage. A premium subscription, which you do need to get the football, costs £30.99 a month.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves in the US

Fans in the US can watch Newcastle vs Wolves on Peacock, which is the streaming service operated by broadcasting giant NBC.

Peacock has three Premier League games on today, including Arsenal vs Spurs, and shows several games each game week. A peacock subscription costs costs just $7.99 a month, with easy registration and cancellation.

Travelling outside the US right now? You can still watch your Newcastle vs Wolves live stream on Peacock by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle vs Wolves streams globally

Can I watch Newcastle vs Wolves in Canada? Newcastle vs Wolves is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the streaming service having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Wolves in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Wolves on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Wolves in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Wolves on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions start from $49.99 a month.

