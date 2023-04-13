Watch: What really happened between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich pair Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane fell out during the loss against Manchester City, with the Senegalese smacking his team-mate
Sadio Mane has been suspended by Bayern Munich for punching Leroy Sane in the face, following the club's 3-0 drubbing against Manchester City in midweek.
It's perhaps the biggest brawl between team-mates since Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer scrapped on the pitch for Newcastle United against Aston Villa in 2005, with Mane reportedly "cutting the lip" of the German as other Bayern stars had to step in and separate the widemen from their argument.
“Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,” Die Roten have since confirmed. “The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine.”
What happened between Bayern pair Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane?
As FFT's Adam Clery states in the video above (opens in new tab), Mane and Sane fell out on the pitch before all hell broke out off of it. The argument carried on into the dressing room after the disagreement in the 83rd minute.
According to reports, Adam states that the issue between the pair could well have been the way that the 27-year-old Sane addressed the 31-year-old Mane, with the latter wishing to be respected a little more as the more experienced player of the two.
There's even footage of Sane covering his lip when he sees cameras, while arriving back at the airport in Munich. Mane has since been asked to apologise and has been separate from the rest of his team-mates.
Will Mane be leaving Bayern Munich this summer after the incident?
