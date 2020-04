We can make you better

Quick quiz question: what links Wayne Rooney, Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres, Ashley Cole, Jermain Defoe, Rio Ferdinand, Ibrahima Sonko, Graham Taylor, Iain Dowie and Matt Le Tissier?

If you said âÂÂIâÂÂve heard of themâÂÂ, that would be true. But the answer we were looking for was: they all appear on our so-new-you-can-still-smell-the-packaging sister site FourFourTwo Performance.

Dedicated to improving the performance of all footballers, whatever their level, wherever they play, FourFourTwo Performance takes deep insight and practical advice from the pros⦠and gives it to you.

That means big-names stars telling you how they do what they do, top managers explaining the secrets of their success and priceless advice from the men behind the men: fitness coaches, technical specialists, nutritionists, physios, psychologists, sports scientists.

Readers of our magazine will be familiar with the concept: give us 10 minutes of your time and weâÂÂll turn you into a better footballer. And now itâÂÂs online.

For starters, you might like to try this little lot:

⢠Falcao (The WorldâÂÂs Most Skilful Player) shows you

how to make a rainbow



⢠Ashley Cole on

handling different wingers



⢠Rio Ferdinand on

communicating with team-mates



⢠How Xavi is perhaps the

world's best playmaker



⢠Newcastle UnitedâÂÂs

foot fire drill



⢠Matt Le Tissier: the master of the

art of penalties



⢠Ibrahima âÂÂThe Beastâ Sonko helps you

build yourself up



⢠Wayne Rooney on, ahem,

adapting to different partners



And when youâÂÂve perfected that lot, just keep coming back: thereâÂÂs plenty more there and even more on the way...