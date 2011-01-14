We can make you better

Quick quiz question: what links Wayne Rooney, Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres, Ashley Cole, Jermain Defoe, Rio Ferdinand, Ibrahima Sonko, Graham Taylor, Iain Dowie and Matt Le Tissier?

If you said Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve heard of themÃ¢ÂÂ, that would be true. But the answer we were looking for was: they all appear on our so-new-you-can-still-smell-the-packaging sister site FourFourTwo Performance.

Dedicated to improving the performance of all footballers, whatever their level, wherever they play, FourFourTwo Performance takes deep insight and practical advice from the prosÃ¢ÂÂ¦ and gives it to you.

That means big-names stars telling you how they do what they do, top managers explaining the secrets of their success and priceless advice from the men behind the men: fitness coaches, technical specialists, nutritionists, physios, psychologists, sports scientists.

Readers of our magazine will be familiar with the concept: give us 10 minutes of your time and weÃ¢ÂÂll turn you into a better footballer. And now itÃ¢ÂÂs online.

For starters, you might like to try this little lot:

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Falcao (The WorldÃ¢ÂÂs Most Skilful Player) shows you

how to make a rainbow



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Ashley Cole on

handling different wingers



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Rio Ferdinand on

communicating with team-mates



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ How Xavi is perhaps the

world's best playmaker



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Newcastle UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs

foot fire drill



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Matt Le Tissier: the master of the

art of penalties



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Ibrahima Ã¢ÂÂThe BeastÃ¢ÂÂ Sonko helps you

build yourself up



Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Wayne Rooney on, ahem,

adapting to different partners



And when youÃ¢ÂÂve perfected that lot, just keep coming back: thereÃ¢ÂÂs plenty more there and even more on the way...