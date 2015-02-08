West Ham 1-1 Man Utd: What has Wayne Rooney not done since December 28th?

West Ham were forced to settle for a point, despite an impressive performance against Champions League-chasing Manchester United.

The Irons went ahead when Cheikhou Kouyaté - filling in as a centre-back - superbly juggled the ball in the visitors' penalty area, before firing a shot past Adrian, via a deflection off Daley Blind.

The Dutchman made amends in injury-time, blasting home an equaliser that saved a point Louis van Gaal's side will have been grateful for after a difficult afternoon in east London

Cheikhou Kouyaté has scored in 2 of his last 3 appearances for West Ham.

Kouyate’s goal was the first to be conceded by Man United away from home (any competition) in 407 minutes.

Man United have now lost just 1 of their last 21 Premier League games away in the capital (won 12, drawn 8, lost 1).

West Ham missed the opportunity of winning their home games against Manchester City and United in the same season for the first time since the 1985/86 campaign.

Marcos Rojo made 14 clearances; only in 1 game this season has a Man United player recorded more (Chris Smalling made 15 at Arsenal).

Sam Allardyce's side have lost just 1 of their last 11 Premier League games at the Boleyn Ground (won 7, drawn 3, lost 1).

Luke Shaw was shown his first ever red card in professional football.

Wayne Rooney has not hit a shot on target in the Premier League in 2015. His last came away to Tottenham on December 28.

Man United have kept just 3 clean sheets in their last 11 Premier League games.

Although Blind's strike secured a point, Man United have not come back to win a Premier League game since David Moyes was manager (4-1 vs Aston Villa in March 2014).

