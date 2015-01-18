West Ham 3-0 Hull: Which Carlton Cole record is Stewart Downing now closing in on?

FURTHER READING Report Allardyce reaction Bruce reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

In the end it was a comfortable win for West Ham, who followed up Tuesday night's penalty shootout euphoria in the FA Cup by who ending a run of four consecutive score draws. But few would have predicted such a routine victory at the interval.

Hull boss Steve Bruce was scratching his head at half-time as his troops returned to the dressing room having not found the net. Sone Aluko terrorised James Tomkins down the right flank, completing 5/5 take-ons, but a a combination of poor decision-making and last-ditch defending kept the Hammers' clean sheet in tact.

And the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy within four minutes of the restart; Andy Carroll prodding in a rebound after Enner Valencia's drive had been parried by Alan McGregor. The West Ham targetman has now scored as many Premier League goals for the Irons as he did for Newcastle United.

Morgan Amalfitano needed just three minutes to score after coming on as a 66th-minute substitute, coolly dinking the ball over McGregor. And three minutes after that, Stewart Downing was equally composed as he raced onto Alex Song's through-ball and stroked the ball home to clinch the points.

Hull, who now kept just 2 clean sheets in their last 17 league away games, remain in the relegation zone after a third defeat in four outings. West Ham climb above Liverpool into seventh.

West Ham have their highest Premier League points haul after 22 games: 36 points.

The Tigers have failed to score in 6 of their last 8 Premier League away games.

Mark Noble completed 90 minutes in his first 7 starts of this Premier League season; he has been substituted in 5 of his 7 starts since.

2 of Morgan Amalfitano’s 3 Premier League goals this season have been as a substitute.

4 London teams are in the top 7 of the table - no top-flight season has ever ended with 4 London teams in the top 7.

Stewart Downing has been involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (5 goals, 7 assists). The last West Ham player to be involved in more in a season was Carlton Cole, 13 in 2009/10 (10 goals, 3 assists).

Downing has created 60 chances this Premier League season (including assists). Only Cesc Fabregas (67) has created more.

Alex Bruce completed two passes in his 45 minutes on the pitch, the joint-fewest in a game of any outfield player to feature in at least 45 minutes this season.

Alex Bruce has made 37 Premier League appearances over a period of nine years. His father Steve has selected him for all 37 games.

