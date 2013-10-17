West Ham sign Carlton Cole for 11th time
By Paul Watson
Hammers unveil... oh, it's him again.
West Ham United have confirmed that they have signed striker Carlton Cole from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.
The ex-Chelsea striker was tipped for great things early in his career when he impressed for England’s Under-21 side, but he has struggled to live up to expectations. Cole’s career has been hindered by inconsistent performances, being mixed up with other players called Cole, a recurring knee injury and, most worryingly, a repeated tendency to sign for West Ham United.
A 2006 move to the Hammers from Aston Villa was widely seen as a positive change, but Cole has since signed for West Ham 10 further times in deals that have been heavily criticised since Cole was already playing for West Ham.
A weary Cole expressed his delight at signing a three-month contract with West Ham during his customary unveiling this afternoon before asking to be excused from holding a shirt up in front of his face due to the onset of a repetitive strain injury.
“I’m over the moon to have joined West Ham,” Cole told FourFourTwo. “And when I say joined West Ham, I mean to still be at West Ham. And when I say delighted, I mean puzzled and slightly frustrated.”
While the transfer window remains closed for deals between clubs, there is currently no legislation preventing a club signing its own player.
West Ham have released an effusive statement in praise of Cole, who they feel "will be, is currently and already has been a great asset to his side".
However, club officials refused to comment on speculation that they are lining up a summer bid for West Ham striker Carlton Cole, who many feel would be an ideal replacement should Cole fail to deliver.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.