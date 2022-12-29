West Ham United vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham United vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Friday 30 December, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a West Ham United vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham United vs Brentford is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham (opens in new tab) will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Arsenal (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day that has left them just one point above the bottom three.

The pressure is beginning to build on David Moyes, who needs his team to get back on track on Friday.

Brentford (opens in new tab) are ticking along nicely, with their 2-2 draw with Tottenham (opens in new tab) on Monday keeping them in the top half of the table.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet will miss out for West Ham, while Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca are heavy doubts.

Brentford will have to make do without Shandon Baptiste, Kristoffer Ajer, Frank Onyeka, Thomas Strakosha and Aaron Hickey for this London derby.

Form

West Ham have now lost four matches on the bounce in the top flight, including home games against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) and Leicester (opens in new tab).

Brentford, who won at Manchester City (opens in new tab) in their final match before World Cup 2022, have only lost one of their last seven matches in the Premier League.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for West Ham United vs Brentford.

Stadium

West Ham United vs Brentford will be played at the 66,000-seater London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham United vs Brentford kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 30 December in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

