West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates one of his goals in the 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in March 2023.

West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Wednesday 26 April, 7.45pm BST

West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream? West Ham United vs Liverpool is being shown in the UK by BT Sport.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) will be looking to keep their slim top-four hopes alive by beating West Ham (opens in new tab) on Wednesday.

The Reds remain unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, but a nine-point deficit could be surmountable if they win all their remaining matches.

As for West Ham, one more victory may well be enough to secure their top-tier status.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST.

Team news

Liverpool will have to make do without Roberto Firmino, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita and Calvin Ramsay.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Gianluca Scamacca, but David Moyes has no fresh injury concerns.

Form

After a 3-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday, Liverpool have collected seven points from the last nine available.

West Ham's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth (opens in new tab) at the weekend moved them six points clear of the bottom three.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for West Ham United vs Liverpool.

Stadium

West Ham United vs Liverpool will be played at the 62,500-capacity London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham United vs Liverpool kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 26 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.