‘I've played under Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, Didier Deschamps and Louis van Gaal, but my best experience was with Mauricio Pochettino. He changed the way I thought about football: my legs had never felt so strong!’ Former Prem warhorse praises Poch

Morgan Schneiderlin has played under some of the best managers in world football.

Schneiderlin moved to England from Strasbourg and joined Southampton, where he played more than 230 league matches and encountered the manager whose influence he credits with making him the best player he could be.

Mauricio Pochettino took over from Nigel Adkins in 2013, and not without controversy, but his impact was soon felt at St Mary's Stadium.

Life as a player under Mauricio Pochettino

"He couldn’t really speak English, but when he walked into the room he had this aura, this charisma," Schneiderlin tells FourFourTwo of Pochettino's arrival at Southampton, where he had already been playing for a few years.

"Even though he spoke to us through an interpreter, we immediately understood his way of thinking and what he wanted on the pitch.

"His training sessions transformed us physically – my legs had never felt so strong. Pochettino changed the way I thought about football."

His development at Southampton took Schneiderlin to Manchester United and Everton, and into the French national team.

He played under Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, Didier Deschamps and Louis van Gaal, a who's who of managerial icons.

"My best experience was with Pochettino, but Ancelotti’s man management was striking.

"I was impressed by Mourinho’s training sessions, his frankness and the clarity of his analysis. I didn’t play for him much, but thought he was a top coach, and he’s not as defensive as people say."

Morgan Schneiderlin with Jay Rodriguez at Southampton

Schneiderlin moved from Everton to Nice in 2020 before seeing his playing career out at Western Sydney Wanderers, Konyaspor and Kifisia.

He ended his career with an FA Cup winner's medal and a Europa League win, both achieved at Manchester United.

In all, he played 15 times for France under Deschamps and was part of the squad that reached the European Championship final in 2016.