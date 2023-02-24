West Ham v Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday February 25, 3.00pm GMT

West Ham v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a West Ham v Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Three valuable points are up for grabs for two relegation-battling sides when West Ham host Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers go into the weekend in 18th place and at risk of the drop, but they are just one point from safety and five adrift of 13th-placed Forest.

Neither side has been in good form recently; West Ham are winless in their last three league outings and Forest have one victory in their last six games in all competitions.

However, they claimed a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the City Ground last time out, a result that will lift morale ahead of crucial clashes with West Ham and Everton.

The stats look good for the hosts, though; West Ham have won seven of their last eight league home games against promoted teams, while Forest have the joint-fewest points (six) and have scored the fewest goals (three) in away games this season.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

West Ham are without the injured trio of Kurt Zouma, Lucas Paqueta and Maxwel Cornet.

Forest’s injury list is lengthy: Cheikhou Kouyate, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Ryan Yates, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are all unavailable.

Form

West Ham: LDDWW

Nottingham Forest: DLWLL

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for West Ham v Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

West Ham v Nottingham Forest will be played at the London Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham v Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 25 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on TV in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.