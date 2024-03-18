What is the Euro 2024 mascot?

Albart, the Euro 2024 mascot, at the UEFA Congress in February 2024.

Every major tournament has a mascot. Some are more memorable than others, but they can always be seen throughout host cities – at stadiums, press rooms, in fan zones and beyond.

Euro 2024 will be no different. This summer's continental competition in Germany has its own furry friend. Meet Albärt the bear!

The name Albärt was chosen following a vote conducted among UEFA.com users and schoolchildren across Europe. Bärnardo, Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär (all puns on the German word for bear) were also shortlisted as names, but Albärt won with 32% of the vote.

Euro 2024 mascot Albart pitchside at Borussia Dortmund versus Hoffenheim in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Introduced to Germany fans ahead of the national team’s friendly game against Colombia last June, Albärt visited a primary school in Gelsenkirchen earlier that day.

According to UEFA, Albärt's goal is about "highlighting an ambition to inspire children across Europe to get active and encourage a love of football and its values."

Former Bayern Munich and Germany defender Phillip Lahm, who is the Euro 2024 tournament director, said of the bear: "As a parent, I know how important it is to stimulate children's imagination. With the launch of our tournament mascot, we hope to create a fun and likeable character that will inspire them to enjoy playing football."

Albärt has been travelling to schools across Europe, "challenging pupils to use their own physical activity to spark the mascot into life and make it move."

UEFA added: "Children will be able to create their own special skills and celebrations and have them transformed into mascot animations for the tournament using cutting-edge motion capture technology."

Celia Šašić, EURO 2024 tournament ambassador and DFB vice-president, said: "You can't lay the foundations for motion, playfulness and team spirit early enough. It's great to see UEFA inspiring the next generation to build self-confidence, live an active lifestyle and understand the importance team spirit – all important life lessons that will shape their future.

"This mascot will deliver that powerful message."

More Euro 2024 stories

UEFA Euro 2024: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far

Ben White, Jude Bellingham and the next generation: What we learned from Gareth Southgate’s England squad reveal