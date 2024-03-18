What time are the Euro 2024 kickoffs?

The Euro 2024 trophy on display in Cologne in March 2024.

Euro 2024 is fast approaching. The European Championship gets underway in Munich on June 14 and finishes exactly a month later in Berlin.

Hosts Germany face Scotland in the opening match at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, while England get their campaign started against Serbia two days later in Gelsenkirchen.

Spain versus Italy four days after that is another standout fixture in the group stages, which run until June 26.

The round of 16 will take place between June 29 and July 2, with the quarter-finals to be played on July 5 and 6, and the semi-finals scheduled for July 9 and 10.

During the group stages, there will be up to three matches every day, with two games a day scheduled during the last 16 and the quarter-finals.

But what are the kickoff times?

The opening match between Germany and Scotland kicks off at 9pm CEST (8pm BST). All of the late games wll start at that time, including England's meetings with Serbia (on June 16) and Romania (June 25).

Days with three matches (June 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22) will feature one at 3pm CEST (2pm BST), another at 6pm CEST (5pm BST) and the late game at 9pm CEST (8pm BST), as above.

The final round of group games will see the two matches in a sector played simultaneously. These will take place between June 23 and 26, with the fixtures scheduled at 6pm CEST (5pm BST) or 9pm CEST (8pm BST).

In the round of 16 and the quarter-finals, there will be two matches per day at those same times. The semi-finals and final will all be played at 9pm CEST (8pm BST).

