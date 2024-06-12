Teams are all settled into their Euro 2024 bases now, hoping these are the places where they'll be for the next month en route to European glory.

Each nation will have their own individual base camp in Germany, with Euro 2024 presenting an opportunity for sides to truly settle in a specific place following the extensive travelling needed three years ago in the continental-wide tournament.

The 24 competing teams have now selected where they will be housed when away from the pitch, with each base providing accommodation and training facilities for the players.

Below you can find where each nation will be stopping over for Euro 2024.

Where is every team staying at Euro 2024?

Albania

Albania (Image credit: Getty Images)

Drawing one of the tougher groups in the competition - residing in Group B with the likes of Italy, Croatia and Spain - Albania will setting up their stall in the town of Kamen.

The town, on the outskirts of the city of Dortmund, hosted Spain’s national side in the 2006 World Cup and also welcomed West Germany ahead their tournament wins in 1974 and 1990. Good company to be in for Sylvinho’s side.

Austria

Austria will use Berlin as their base (Image credit: Getty Images)

In stern competition with Albania for the Euro’s toughest groups – with France, Poland and the Netherlands as Group D stablemates – Austria head to the German capital, Berlin, for their base.

Das Team may regret not getting Munich, a much shorter trip just over the Austria-Germany border, but they will be on the doorstep of their latter two group-stage bouts against Poland and the Netherlands.

Belgium

Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils will head to Ludwigsburg to lay out their camp, a small city just north of Stuttgart, where they will play their final Group E match against Ukraine.

Their other two games will see them travel back north to Frankfurt and Cologne, just a couple of hours’ drive from home.

Croatia

Croatia (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the last through the door, Zlatko Dalic’s men booked their Euro 2024 place with a narrow 1-0 victory over Armenia on the last day of qualifying.

That means captain Luka Modric will be leading his fellow team-mates to their base camp in Neuruppin, just north of Berlin, the host city of their opening face-off against Spain.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quarter-finalists in Euro 2020, Czechia will be setting themselves up in Norderstedt in Hamburg, where nearby Volksparkstadion will welcome them for two of their first three games.

The runway of the city’s airport runs into the edge of town, so jetting into the tournament should present minimal fuss for Ivan Hasek’s side.

Denmark (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Fresh from Christian Eriksen’s thunderbolt in a warm-up against Sweden, the Danish Dynamites will be on their way to Freudenstadt, nestled between Stuttgart and Strasbourg just over the French border.

Winners of the 1992 edition and bowing out at the semi-final stage last time out, the Danes will be hoping this sleepy German town holds a particular significance come the end of the competition.

England

England (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Three Lions have a history of making base camps more notable than they should ever be when in 2006 the exploits of Cheryl Cole and Victoria Beckham in Baden-Baden stole far more headlines than anything partners Ashley and David produced on the pitch. The WAGs even got some screentime as the latter’s game-winning free-kick against Ecuador flew inside the post from 30 yards out.

Gareth Southgate’s squad heads to Blankenhain this time around, a secluded town some way away from their first match in Gelsenkirchen. And with any luck the nearest bar, too.

France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jostling for position as tournament favourites with England, Les Bleus will be settling down in Paderborn for the month.

The town boasts the biggest computer museum in the world, the Heinz Nixdorf MuseumsForum, so there’ll be plenty for the backroom boffins to get their teeth stuck into when they get a day off.

Georgia

Georgia (Image credit: Getty Images)

A rocky road to qualification saw Georgia step past Luxembourg and Greece in the play-offs to achieve their first entry to a major international competition as an independent nation.

Boss Willy Sagnol will be heading back to familiar territory – having spent the bulk of his playing career with Bayern Munich – but will be this time based in Velbert, a town lodged centrally between the much larger cities of Wuppertal, Dusseldorf, Duisburg, Essen and Dortmund.

Germany

Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year’s hosts have opted to set themselves up in Herzogenaurach, north-west of Nuremberg; home to famed kit suppliers Adidas and plucky upstarts Puma, following a well-documented falling out between founders, the Dassler brothers.

Die Mannschaft will hope their camp is far more harmonious than the squabbling siblings, as the Germans look to lift their first silverware since their World Cup triumph a decade ago.

Hungary

Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magyarok will be hoping to go at least one further than their group-stage exit at Euro 2024 and will journey to Weiler im Allgau to establish their base.

The isolated market town is located just before the southern border with Austria, meaning Marco Rossi’s men face a hefty trek back up north for their tournament opener with Switzerland in Cologne.

Italy

Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winners of Euro 2020, painfully edging out England on penalties at Wembley Stadium, will set up their temporary home in Iserlohn, just outside Dortmund.

That means they will be just around the corner for their first match against Albania in the BVB Stadion Dortmund, home of this year’s Champions League finalists.

Netherlands

Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Led by boss Ronald Koeman, who lifted the trophy as a player in 1988, the Oranje will arrive in Wolfsburg at some point over the next week to set up camp.

It’s an ideal location for their initial three bouts in northern Germany. The home of Volkswagen; Wolfsburg is rich in automotive history. Koeman’s side will hope the city can be a driver for their success.

Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of Poland’s fortune will be resting on the shoulders of talismanic frontman Robert Lewandowski, and the Eagles head to Hannover to form their case.

The sprawling city will provide ample opportunities for exploration in between fixtures and training and is in a good spot for their opening games in Hamburg, Berlin and Dortmund.

Portugal

Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harsewinkel, just west of Bielefield, will be the town to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo & co for the month.

The quiet venue should serve to keep the world-famous forward hidden enough away from the games and isn’t too far from Dortmund, the home of a key match-up against Turkey.

Romania

Romania (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romania failed to qualify for the competition last time around, so their welcome addition for this year’s instalment will see them set up in Wurzburg.

The Bavarian city will provide a pleasant base before Edward Iordanescu’s men head over to Munich for their introduction against Ukraine.

Scotland

Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tartan Army secured back-to-back Euro qualifications late last year but are still yet to advance beyond the group stage.

Steve Clarke will be hoping to lead his side into unchartered territory this time out and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a Bavarian ski resort on the Germany-Austria border, will provide their home for the contest.

Serbia

Serbia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Eagles haven’t appeared in European’s primary international competition since the turn of the century, so they head to their base in Augsburg hoping to re-establish themselves on the big stage.

The city is just outside Munich, which will thankfully mean just a short hop to the home of Bayern Munich for their final two group-stage meetings against Slovenia and Denmark.

Slovakia

Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mainz will be the city to host Francesco Calzona’s men for the length of the competition, as they look to better their group stage exit in Euro 2020.

The city, set on the Rhine, is just a short drive away from two of their opening three matches in Frankfurt, where they’ll face Belgium and Romania.

Slovenia

Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matjaz Kek's side have only been to the Euros once in their history, in 2000, so will be heading out to set their stall in Wuppertal with hopes of trumping their group-stage bow-out all those years ago.

The city is flanked by Dortmund and Dusseldorf, and a short journey south will see them arrive in Cologne, where they will meet England in their final Group C game.

Spain

Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-time competition winners will be looking to add to their collection this summer and will spend their month in Donaueschingen preparing.

The town is found in the Black Forest, a short ride north of the Swiss border and a substantial journey away from their tournament opener in Berlin against Croatia.

Switzerland

Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swiss themselves will head to Stuttgart for their camp, a venue that makes sense with their group-stage meetings all occurring further north in Frankfurt and Cologne.

Having reached the quarter-finals in the 2020 edition of the competition, Murat Yakin’s squad will be hoping to smash their current record.

Turkey

Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Semi-finalists back in 2008, the Crescent Stars will be lucky to sneak any further this time around against strong opposition.

They will, however, be doing all they can to attempt just that from their base in Barsinghausen, a town just outside Hanover and not too far from their opening double header in Dortmund.

Ukraine

Ukraine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ukraine are heading to their fourth-ever Euros this summer after an impressive showing saw them reach the quarter-finals last time out.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side head to Wiesbaden this summer to set up their camp, just over the Rhine from Mainz and centrally based to reach their games in Munich, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart.

