A whizz around the grounds - Athletic Bilbao to Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been a lousy summer so far for Athletic. Fernando Llorente was an outcast in SpainÃ¢ÂÂs Euros victory and the club's other big hitters, Javier MartÃÂ­nez, Iker Muniain and Ander Herrera, are set to be away for much of the summer with the Spanish Olympic side.

Perhaps more importantly, thereÃ¢ÂÂs still no guarantee that Marcelo Bielsa will stay on despite signing a new deal, after a typically mad moment in which the Argentinian had a bust-up with a construction crew chief over delays to work on AthleticÃ¢ÂÂs training facilities Ã¢ÂÂ a turf war, if you will. The altercation didn't go down at all well with the bosses in Bilbao: a battle of words is still rumbling on via media statements.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been a lousy summer so far too for AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid, but only for the playing staff: they're being rudely awoken at 7.15 every morning by a pan-hitting Diego Simeone for three gruelling sessions per day at the clubÃ¢ÂÂs training camp to the north of Madrid.

The club have made around Ã¢ÂÂ¬6m profit by selling another youth team product, Alvaro DomÃÂ­nguez to Borussia MÃÂ¶nchengladbach, and replacing the stopper with Getafe's creaky nut-job Cata DÃÂ­az. The club now have to work out what to do with returning loanees RaÃÂºl GarcÃÂ­a, Diego Costa, Jorge Pulido and Joel in what is set to be a busy summer of moving and shaking at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n.

Barcelona

The season hasnÃ¢ÂÂt even begun and already Barcelona arenÃ¢ÂÂt happy bunnies due to the official pardoning of JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs eye-poke Ã¢ÂÂ apparently, further proof of Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs increasingly cosy relationship with the Spanish FA. Elsewhere, BarÃÂ§a wonÃ¢ÂÂt be repeating last summerÃ¢ÂÂs mistake of whopping globe-trotting tours and will instead be based in Spain, bar a series of friendlies in Germany, Morocco, France, Sweden and Romania.

As for transfers, thereÃ¢ÂÂs been one big player in and one out so far with Jordi Alba joining and Seydou Keita slinking off. With another Ã¢ÂÂ¬26m left in the kitty plus anything scrabbled together from sales, there will be more moves to come Ã¢ÂÂ although a reportedly desired bid for Javi MartÃÂ­nez might be a little steep for the Catalan club.

Betis

Fee-fi-fo-fum, the blog smells the blood of an Englishman. Well, the blog thought it smelt the blood of an Englishman when it read that Betis had signed ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs Joel Campbell on loan. Then if found out the forward is from Costa Rica, sending LLL back to its corner to await the next Jermaine Pennant to head to Spanish shores.

Another new recruit to the Betis world is winger Juan Carlos, who joins from Braga via Zaragoza and originally Real Madrid Ã¢ÂÂ another of the type of transfers trailblazed by AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid, where nobody is actually too sure who owns the fella in the first place.

Celta Vigo

Not a great deal going on in Galicia at the moment with Celta happy to wait until August's cheap scraps for their transfer market moves. However, the Primera new boys have ensured that they have a decent keeper by signing Sevilla's Javi Varas, whose place between the sticks was under threat with the arrival of Diego LÃÂ³pez from Villarreal.

It seems like Vigo is going to be a happier environment for the keeper who wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the best of friends with AndrÃÂ©s Palop at the SÃÂ¡nchez PizjuÃÂ¡n. Ã¢ÂÂEveryone knows my relationship with AndrÃÂ©s has not been good for some time. I donÃ¢ÂÂt know the reasons, it changed very quickly,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted CeltaÃ¢ÂÂs new arrival, who then hinted that starting in the side ahead of the veteran captain for parts of last season may have been the root cause.

