Why isn't Arsenal vs Everton on live TV in the UK?
The game is being played at 7:45pm on Wednesday 1 March, but none of the three UK broadcasters are showing the fixture live
Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 1 March for a decisive fixture in the Premier League season, with the home side looking to extend their lead at the top of the table while the visitors attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.
Unfortunately for fans in the UK, though, the game isn't being broadcast live in the UK.
With the game rescheduled from its original September 11 date due to the Queen's death, fans were hoping Arsenal vs Everton would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.
However, only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected Arsenal's game at home to Everton on the original September date, while Amazon didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.
The game was supposed to take place on a Sunday on the original date, with Arsenal playing a Europa League group game against FC Zurich on the Thursday beforehand. Broadcasters still didn't select the game for live TV, though.
As a result, fans in the UK won't have the option to watch the game live.
FA Cup fifth round ties are being broadcast live on Wednesday night instead, with Manchester United vs West Ham, Southampton vs Grimsby and Sheffield United vs Tottenham all available on either BBC or ITV.
Everton recently beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park on February 4, courtesy of a James Tarkowski goal. That game was the first Sean Dyche took charge of Everton, and in the three games since he has won one and lost two.
Currently sat 18th in the Premier League, a win would propel Everton out of the bottom three into 16th, dropping Leeds United into the relegation zone. A win is a tough ask for Dyche's men, though, with Arsenal in scintillating form.
Indeed, the Gunners have the opportunity to go five points clear of Manchester City in second place with a win, despite losing to them a couple of weeks ago 3-1 at home. Since then Arsenal have shown character in coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2, before grinding out a 1-0 win away at Leicester City on Saturday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.