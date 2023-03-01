Why isn't Arsenal vs Everton on live TV in the UK?

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 1 March for a decisive fixture in the Premier League season, with the home side looking to extend their lead at the top of the table while the visitors attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, though, the game isn't being broadcast live in the UK.

With the game rescheduled from its original September 11 date due to the Queen's death, fans were hoping Arsenal vs Everton would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.

However, only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected Arsenal's game at home to Everton on the original September date, while Amazon didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.

The game was supposed to take place on a Sunday on the original date, with Arsenal playing a Europa League group game against FC Zurich on the Thursday beforehand. Broadcasters still didn't select the game for live TV, though.

As a result, fans in the UK won't have the option to watch the game live.

FA Cup fifth round ties are being broadcast live on Wednesday night instead, with Manchester United vs West Ham, Southampton vs Grimsby and Sheffield United vs Tottenham all available on either BBC or ITV.

Everton recently beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park on February 4, courtesy of a James Tarkowski goal. That game was the first Sean Dyche took charge of Everton, and in the three games since he has won one and lost two.

Currently sat 18th in the Premier League, a win would propel Everton out of the bottom three into 16th, dropping Leeds United into the relegation zone. A win is a tough ask for Dyche's men, though, with Arsenal in scintillating form.

Indeed, the Gunners have the opportunity to go five points clear of Manchester City in second place with a win, despite losing to them a couple of weeks ago 3-1 at home. Since then Arsenal have shown character in coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2, before grinding out a 1-0 win away at Leicester City on Saturday.