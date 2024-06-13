Why isn't Erling Haaland at Euro 2024?

By
published

This is why Erling Haaland will not be a part of the action this summer

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Norway against Cyprus in October 2023.
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Norway against Cyprus in October 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland continued his electric form for Manchester City this season grabbing a second consecutive Premier League title and Golden Boot award.

The Norwegian striker has already racked up 90 goals in just two seasons at the Etihad after his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, helping the Cityzens to a famous treble in his debut campaign.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.