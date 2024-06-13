Erling Haaland continued his electric form for Manchester City this season grabbing a second consecutive Premier League title and Golden Boot award.

The Norwegian striker has already racked up 90 goals in just two seasons at the Etihad after his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, helping the Cityzens to a famous treble in his debut campaign.

Despite narrowly missing out on last season's Ballon D'or, Haaland won't be in action for his country at this summer's European Championships in Germany, but why is this the case?

Haaland has already won six trophies at Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

Why isn't Erling Haaland at Euro 2024?

Despite his world class ability, Haaland is still yet to appear at a major tournament with his nation as Norway once again missed out on qualification to Euro 2024.

Drawn into a qualifying group alongside Spain, Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus, Norway were widely expected to progress alongside the Spaniards with Scotland seen as their only real competition.

However, after going winless against the Scots and dropping points to Georgia - as well as Scotland's impressive form – Haaland and co. were out before the group had even finished, settling for a disappointing third place.

To add insult to injury, Norway's key man managed only one goal against the two eventual qualifiers, a consolation penalty in a 2-1 defeat to Scotland.

No, Martin Odegaard will not be at the tournament, either.

