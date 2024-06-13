Why won't Martin Odegaard be at Euro 2024?

Martin Odegaard is set to miss out on this summer's European Championship action in Germany despite a steady rise to become one of the best players in Europe over the past few years.

The Arsenal and Norway captain had arguably the best season of his career to date under Mikel Arteta in 2024, grabbing 18 goal involvements as Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title on the final day.

However, despite this impressive run the playmaker won't take part in the action this summer - so why is this?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why isn't Martin Odegaard at Euro 2024?

Despite boasting a squad containing Premier League stars Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb - as well as La Liga top scorer Alexander Sorlorth - Norway failed to qualify for this year's tournament.

The failure maintains a streak of failing to qualify for a single international tournament since Euro 2000, only the fourth time the country had ever qualified for a major tournament in their history.

The star-studded squad missed out on qualification this time round to a rejuvenated Scotland side who themselves secured their spot in a second consecutive European Championships.

Now 25, Odegaard has only managed three goals in 59 caps for his nation as he continues to struggle to replicate his immense form at club level.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No, Erling Haaland will not be at the tournament, either.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.