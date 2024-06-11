Euro 2024: Who is Declan Rice's wife?

So who is Declan Rice's wife? The midfielder's debut season with Arsenal has been nothing short of sensational, delivering consistently despite the pressure of a £100+ million price tag.

The England international is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet for England at this summer's Euro 2024.

Having enjoyed so much success on the pitch this season, he has only elevated his already lofty reputation, but who is Declan Rice's girlfriend?

Declan Rice is one of Gareth Southgate's most reliable performers. (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Who is Declan Rice's wife?

Declan Rice is in a long-term relationship with childhood sweetheart Lauren Fryer.

Having met at school, the pair began dating at the age of 17 and have since welcomed a son, Jude in 2022.

Fryer has stood by Rice's side through every stage of his career, from debuting with West Ham to him big-money move to the Emirates.

Declan Rice joined Arsenal last summer for around £100 million. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Rice's recent success, Fryer found herself on the end of some unwanted attention on social media, being forced to deactivate her Instagram account due to horrific abuse.

Leaping to the defence of his parter, Rice publicly stated that Fryer was the 'love of his life' and that he 'doesn't need an upgrade'.

Other social media users were also quick to jump to Fryers defence, although it is unknown whether she will reactivate her account.

