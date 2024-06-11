Euro 2024: Who is Olivier Giroud's wife?

So who is Olivier Giroud's wife? The striker is hoping to win another international trophy with France this summer.

The former Arsenal man has had a huge impact on Les Bleus since coming into the side as a late bloomer, eventually taking the all-time scoring record from Thierry Henry.

And though he was displaced by the returning Karim Benzema at the last Euros, the veteran still has one more tournament left in him in Europe.

Who is Olivier Giroud's wife?

Jennifer Giroud has been married to the France striker since 2011, with the couple celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year.

The Girouds have four children together. Their daughter, Jade, was born in 2013. Their first son, Evan, entered the world in 2016, and their second son, Aaron, was born in 2018.

Daughter Aria was the most recent to have been born.

The family will be moving to the United States this summer, as Olivier joins Los Angeles FC, after a successful stint at Milan.

