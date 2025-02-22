‘Winning in Tokyo is very dear to my heart. The man of the match got a free car and Phil Neville ran on pretending to drive one! Ryan Giggs had it in the end’: Mark Bosnich looks back at Manchester United's 1999 Intercontinental Cup victory

This summer will see the debut of FIFA’s newest project when the remodelled Club World Cup takes place in the USA.

The newly expanded 32-team tournament is football’s latest attempt to crown the world’s best club team, a folly that dates back to the 1960s, when the Intercontinental Cup was introduced, pitting the champions of Europe and South America against each other.

That competition ran from 1960 to 2004 and originally consisted of a two-legged clash between the European Cup and Copa Libertadores winners, before evolving into a one-off tie in 1980, up to its final edition in 2004. English clubs had a poor record in the competition, losing five finals before Manchester United’s eventual victory in 1999.

Mark Bosnich on being crowned the world's best

Manchester United players celebrate their 1999 treble on an open-top bus (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s fair to say English teams historically did not give the Intercontinental Cup too much credence, with Liverpool losing two finals, while Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United all lost after lifting the European Cup.

But former Red Devils goalkeeper Mark Bosnich - who ranked at No.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the top 20 Premier League goalkeepers by clean sheet ratio - admits he jumped at the chance to be crowned the world’s best when his side took on Brazilian team Palmeiras in the 1999 final in Japan.

Mark Bosnich re-signed for Manchester United in 1999

“Growing up in Australia, I didn’t think I’d have the opportunity to win the World Cup, so to be part of the best club side in the world in winning the Intercontinental Cup in Tokyo – the first British side to do so – is very dear to my heart,” Bosnich said speaking to FourFourTwo.

The two sides faced off in front of 53,272 fans at the National Stadium in Tokyo, with the keeper having re-signed for the club that summer, joining for a second time following a brief spell as a youngster during the 1990/91 campaign when he made three appearances for the club.

“It was my second United spell, Roy Keane struck in the first half, then we were absolute backs to the wall – Faustino Asprilla was playing for Palmeiras and Luiz Felipe Scolari was their manager,” he continued.

“The final whistle was a great feeling. The man of the match got a free car from the local sponsors, and Phil Neville ran on, pretending to drive one! Ryan Giggs had it in the end.”

Mark Bosnich with the Premier League trophy alongside Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Neville and Roy Keane

Manchester United’s 1-0 win was the only time that an English club lifted the Intercontinental Cup, with FIFA introducing their own competition in 2000, with their new FIFA Club World Cup featuring the reigning champions from each confederation.

English sides have fared better in this competition, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all previous winners, but it is clear that Bosnich still holds a torch for the original format of this contest.