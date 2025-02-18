Quiz! Can you name the club with the most wins in Champions League/European Cup history?

One team has CLEAR pedigree on the European stage

The Champions League returns on Tuesday evening, and there’s some mouthwatering ties set up across the week.

Of course, we're not going to say who – since that'll give away the answers in this quiz. Getting impatient for it all to kick off?

Worry not, FourFourTwo have another European football brainteaser to whet your appetite.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

For this football quiz, we’re asking you to name the clubs with the most wins in Champions League and European Cup history, and you’ll have just the number of victories the club’s accumulated on the continent and the nation they hail from to help.

We’re looking for you to name as many of the top 50 teams as you can, and you’ll have eight minutes on the clock to do it.

Hit a brick wall? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you back on your way.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates to see how you stack up.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?

Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final?

Quiz! Can you name these 20 stadiums?