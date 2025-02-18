Quiz! Can you name the club with the most wins in Champions League/European Cup history?

By
published

Get yourself back in the Champions League spirit with this European football challenge

Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in extra time in the 2014 Champions League final.
One team has CLEAR pedigree on the European stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Champions League returns on Tuesday evening, and there’s some mouthwatering ties set up across the week.

Of course, we're not going to say who – since that'll give away the answers in this quiz. Getting impatient for it all to kick off?

Worry not, FourFourTwo have another European football brainteaser to whet your appetite.

TRY NEXT

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the game's most decorated stars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

For this football quiz, we’re asking you to name the clubs with the most wins in Champions League and European Cup history, and you’ll have just the number of victories the club’s accumulated on the continent and the nation they hail from to help.

We’re looking for you to name as many of the top 50 teams as you can, and you’ll have eight minutes on the clock to do it.

Hit a brick wall? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you back on your way.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates to see how you stack up.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?

Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final?

Quiz! Can you name these 20 stadiums?

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

More about quiz
Sam Allardyce

Quiz! Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?
Friday Football Quiz: Jude Bellingham

Friday Football Quiz, episode 50: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Kristian Popovic of Perth Glory and Liberato Cacace of Wellington Phoenix compete for the ball during a 2020 A-League match

Long-distance domestic fixtures
See more latest