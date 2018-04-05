15 sets of players you had no idea were team-mates

A trident of unlikeliness here: former Ajax and Barcelona striker Kluivert was once a colleague of Hazard at Lille in 2007-08, and the current Chelsea attacker later became team-mates with Arsenal sharp-shooter Aubameyang in the north of France.

Hazard began his senior career in that aforementioned campaign, making four league appearances for Les Dogues as a fresh-faced teenager; the 31-year-old Kluivert played nine more games in Ligue 1, but neither man was a regular starter in Claude Puel’s team.

The Dutchman retired at the end of the season, but Hazard remained at the club for four more years. He was joined by Aubameyang in 2009-10, the Gabon international playing 24 times for Lille during a loan spell from Milan.