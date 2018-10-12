25 crazy goal gluts that leave Lewandowski's efforts against Red Star in their wake - including some of his own

Thompson scored 28 goals in 54 Australia caps. Almost half of those came in the same 2001 game. He scored so many, 13, that the bloke operating the scoreboard lost count, initially crediting him with 14 goals.

Only 3,000 people witnessed international history as American Samoa were hammered 31-0. Reports suggested they were "no match for Australia", in one of the understatements of the century (indeed, eligibility problems hampered the minnows even further). Thompson had hit eight by half-time before slacking off after the break with just five more.

"You have to look at the teams we are playing and start asking questions. We don't need to play these games," groaned the world-record-breaking striker.