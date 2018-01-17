8 players who were bigger than the club (or thought they were, anyway)

Beckham once said he and Alex Ferguson had a “father-son” relationship, but that began to break down in 2002/03. When the Manchester United boss inadvertently kicked a football boot at the midfielder’s head after an FA Cup defeat by Arsenal, the end was nigh.

In one of his books, Ferguson suggested Beckham had failed to acknowledge that he hadn’t tracked back for one of the Gunners’ goals. It was also reported that the United honcho disapproved of Beckham’s celebrity lifestyle and the fact he “made it his mission to be known outside the game.”

Fearing the England captain was getting more attention for his off-field adventures than his on-field exploits, Ferguson sold him to Real Madrid in the summer.