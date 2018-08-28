Don't worry, Spurs: 10 teams who did a lot after spending very little

The Treble team are more celebrated – and with good reason – but purely in Premier League terms, Manchester United’s 1999/00 vintage were stronger than their 1998/99 predecessors. The Red Devils won the league by a record 18 points that season, which is perhaps why Alex Ferguson didn’t feel the need to make many changes ahead of the following campaign.

Fabien Barthez was the only arrival of note; although the Frenchman’s Premier League career eventually unravelled thanks to a string of mishaps, his first season between the sticks was a success – he kept 15 clean sheets as United cantered to a third straight title, by a healthy margin of 10 points.