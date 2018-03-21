England's 10 one-cap wonders of the last five years
By Paul Sarahs
The list every English player will be hoping to avoid
With four uncapped players in England boss Gareth Southgate’s latest squad to face Italy and the Netherlands, we take a look at the Three Lions’ one-cap wonders from the last five years. Only four matches remain for the national side before they head out to Russia for the World Cup, and Southgate's scope for experimentation is rapidly ending.
With the 27 players in the current cohort running out of time to guarantee their spot on the plane or face international heartache, now is the time to impress or potentially never play for England again.
Jack Cork
Cork played just four minutes as one of five debutants in the November 2017 friendly against Germany at Wembley as England held the reigning world champions to a goalless draw. He hasn’t featured since and isn’t in the latest squad – a bloated call-up of 27 players – to face Italy and the Netherlands despite playing every minute of every Premier League game for Burnley this season. He's still only 28 – although even that seems old for those who remember his father Alan, playing fully-bearded decades before hipsters existed – but those four minutes may prove to be his only in an England shirt.
Jon Flanagan
Having featured 23 times in Liverpool's 2013/14 season, Scouse full-back Flanagan got the nod from Roy Hodgson for a Miami friendly against Ecuador ahead of the 2014 World Cup. He replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shortly after the hour mark but was played out of position in midfield following the dismissal of Raheem Sterling two minutes later.
Then 21, he had made his Liverpool debut at 18 but his career has stalled since his England debut: injuries and an unproductive year's loan to Burnley have been followed by off-field controversy and, most recently, a loan to Championship strugglers Bolton.
Danny Ings
Ings' one England cap came in Lithuania in October 2015, replacing Adam Lallana on the hour mark. With Euro 2016 qualification assured, Roy Hodgson picked an experimental side for the final group game, with Kieran Gibbs and Jonjo Shelvey among the starters. Winning 3-0 through Ross Barkley, an own-goal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, England became only the fifth team to qualify for the Euros by winning every qualification match.
With Ings' opportunities at Liverpool seriously limited by one of the most attacking and prolific forward lines in European football, he's unlikely to add to his one cap any time soon.
Ryan Mason
Mason played just 16 minutes for England, coming on a substitute for Jordan Henderson in a friendly match against Italy at Juventus Stadium in March 2015. England were a goal down through Graziano Pelle when Mason came on but Andros Townsend scored five minutes later to draw the game 1-1.
Mason came through at Spurs and made his England debut while playing his football at White Hart Lane, but moved to Hull in 2016 for a club record fee. Having played just 16 league matches for the Tigers, Mason was forced to retire from the game earlier this season having failed to recover from a serious head injury suffered in a clash with Gary Cahill in January 2017 in a Premier League match against Chelsea.
Jordan Pickford
Everton ‘keeper Pickford made his England debut in the autumn friendly against Germany as one of five debutants with Joe Gomez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Jack Cork. He is still only 24 and with the drop-off of Joe Hart this season, the goalkeeper position is genuinely up for grabs as the World Cup looms large on the horizon.
Unfortunately for Pickford, even if Southgate doesn't prefer the older Hart or Fraser Forster there will be direct competition from Jack Butland and Nick Pope. The trio have just seven caps between them and with just four friendlies remaining before the squad travel to Russia, there isn’t much time to grab the green(ish) jersey.
Nathan Redmond
Redmond made his England debut against Germany in Dortmund in March 2017, having already represented his country at every youth level from U16 to U21. Only two players – James Milner and Nathaniel Chalobah – have ever won more caps for England U21s than Redmond, whose 38 appearances have yielded 10 goals, the fourth-most in history.
The Southampton flyer was named in the 2015 U21 Euros team of the tournament despite the team finishing bottom of the group, and was chosen as England’s U21 Player of the Year in 2016. Having only just turned 24, Redmond has time on his side to turn that promise into caps – plural.
Jay Rodriguez
Like his fellow semi-bearded Saint Adam Lallana, Jay Rodriguez made his England debut in a 2013 friendly against Chile to mark the FA's 150th anniversary. Unlike Lallana, J-Rod hasn't donned the Three Lions since those 57 minutes.
While Lallana moved to Liverpool and has racked up 30+ caps, Rodriguez stuck it out at Southampton until last summer's move to West Brom, which has hardly proved the best move. Now 28 and seemingly on his way to the Championship with the Baggies, it looks highly unlikely that Rodriguez will be adding to his solitary England cap in the future.
Dominic Solanke
Here's a future pub-quiz head-scratcher: which striker made his England debut before he'd scored in senior English football? (No prizes for guessing it now: his name and picture is above.) Liverpool striker Solanke made his bow in last autumn's friendly against Brazil: with 15 minutes remaining, he came on for Jamie Vardy – while Tammy Abraham simultaneously replaced Marcus Rashford to reunite a strike partnership that first came together aged eight in Chelsea's youth set-up.
The cap completed – for now – a remarkable rise. While still at Chelsea, Solanke top-scored as England won the 2014 U17 Euros, then won the Golden Ball as the Young Lions won the 2017 U20s World Cup in Korea. His career has since hit something of a ceiling, as he has found his club options limited by Liverpool's rather impressive forward line, but he's still only 20.
James Ward-Prowse
Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse has regularly captained England U21 and got his only cap for the full team a year ago in a March 2017 friendly against Germany as one of three debutants. Michael Keane and Nathan Redmond were the other two to take their bows at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.
In his first game since being given the job full-time, Southgate proved his desire to make changes. Besides trying a 3-4-3, he blooded younger players in a much fresher England squad: besides the three debutants, there were minutes on-pitch for Dele Alli, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. England lost 1-0 thanks to a late Lukas Podolski goal, but seeds were being sown: sadly for Ward-Prowse, his international career has yet to blossom.
Harry Winks
Spurs midfielder Winks played the full 90 minutes on his England debut in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in October last year, winning his first cap alongside Harry Maguire. In a much-changed team with qualification already secure, Gareth Southgate started Kieran Trippier, Aaron Creswell, Michael Keane, Jack Butland and Maguire together with Winks as England ran out comfortable winners against Lithuania in Vilnius.
With his opportunities at Spurs limited this season, Winks hasn’t made the latest England squad for the friendlies with the Netherlands and Italy and has slid down the pecking order with the re-emergence of Jack Wilshere this season.
