England's 10 one-cap wonders of the last five years

With four uncapped players in England boss Gareth Southgate’s latest squad to face Italy and the Netherlands, we take a look at the Three Lions’ one-cap wonders from the last five years. Only four matches remain for the national side before they head out to Russia for the World Cup, and Southgate's scope for experimentation is rapidly ending.

With the 27 players in the current cohort running out of time to guarantee their spot on the plane or face international heartache, now is the time to impress or potentially never play for England again.