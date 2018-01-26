Ranked! The 10 clubs with the most academy graduates playing in the Premier League

Football fans love nothing more than seeing a teenage prospect advance through their side’s youth ranks and make his first team debut, even if many such talents ultimately fail to break though and secure a regular spot in the side.

Using Transfermarkt data collated by CV-Library, we reveal the 10 clubs with the most academy graduates currently playing for any team in the Premier League. Only players who have represented their current employers in the top flight are eligible, while those out on loan have been excluded.