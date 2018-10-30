Revealed! The 15 most productive academies in European football

There’s nothing football fans enjoy more than seeing an academy graduate excelling in the first team. But which clubs in Europe’s top-five leagues are the best at producing talent?

Using data from the CIES Football Observatory, this slideshow highlights which sides have developed the most players currently plying their trade in one of Europe’s top five leagues (La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1). A player is considered to have been developed by a club if he spent at least three seasons on their books between the ages of 15 and 21.