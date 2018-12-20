Marc-André ter Stegen News and Features
Date of birth: April 30, 1992
Instagram: @mterstegen1
Club(s): Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £9.7 million
Won the treble in his first season in Spain after joining Barcelona following four years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach. Has gone on to win three further La Liga and Copa del Rey titles as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2015. Shone for Germany as they won the Confederations Cup in 2017 and was a squad member at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.
